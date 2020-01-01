Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 7 2700 +12%
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 7 2700 +207%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Ryzen 7 2700 +7%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 7 2700 +127%
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|250 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
