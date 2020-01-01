Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7300HQ or Ryzen 7 2700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

Intel Core i5 7300HQ
Intel Core i5 7300HQ
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700U and 7300HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +16%
1955
Ryzen 7 2700U
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
5042
Ryzen 7 2700U +31%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +25%
2793
Ryzen 7 2700U
2240

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7300HQ and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 October 26, 2017
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number i5-7300HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U or Intel Core i5 7300HQ?
