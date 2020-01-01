Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 7 2700X +23%
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 7 2700X +244%
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Ryzen 7 2700X +20%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 7 2700X +144%
6815
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|250 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
