Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1474
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 7 3700U +3%
2014
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 7 3700U +45%
7335
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +36%
878
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +19%
2793
2343
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
