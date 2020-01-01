Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 7 3750H +9%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 7 3750H +65%
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +6%
878
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 7 3750H +22%
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
