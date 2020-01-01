Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7300HQ or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Intel Core i5 7300HQ
Intel Core i5 7300HQ
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 7300HQ
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Newer - released 3 years later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
1955
Ryzen 7 4700U +30%
2543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
5042
Ryzen 7 4700U +174%
13840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
2793
Ryzen 7 4700U +48%
4137

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7300HQ and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 January 6, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-7300HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i5 7300HQ?
EnglishРусский