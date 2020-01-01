Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 7 4700U +30%
2543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 7 4700U +174%
13840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Ryzen 7 4700U +20%
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 7 4700U +48%
4137
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
