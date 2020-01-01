Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i3 7100U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
206
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +42%
1955
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +86%
5042
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +47%
878
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +106%
2793
1353
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 7300HQ and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 7300HQ and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 7300HQ and Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 7300HQ and Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i5 7300HQ and Ryzen 5 3550H
- Core i3 7100U and Core i5 8265U
- Core i3 7100U and Core i5 1035G1
- Core i3 7100U and Core i5 7200U
- Core i3 7100U and Core i3 8130U
- Core i3 7100U and Core i3 1005G1