We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100U and 7300HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +42%
1955
Core i3 7100U
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +86%
5042
Core i3 7100U
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +106%
2793
Core i3 7100U
1353

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7300HQ and i3 7100U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 August 30, 2016
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-7300HQ i3-7100U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page Intel Core i3 7100U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100U or i5 7300HQ?
