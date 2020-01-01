Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Core i3 8100 +14%
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Core i3 8100 +21%
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Core i3 8100 +12%
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Core i3 8100 +17%
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|250 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
