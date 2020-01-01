Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +2%
1955
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +40%
5042
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +13%
878
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +75%
2793
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10750H or Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 7 3700U or Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i5 7300HQ
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 7 3700U or Core i3 8130U
- Core i5 8250U or Core i3 8130U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i3 8130U
- Ryzen 5 2500U or Core i3 8130U
- Ryzen 3 4300U or Core i3 8130U