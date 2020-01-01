Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Core i3 8145U +6%
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +36%
5042
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +28%
878
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +78%
2793
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|250 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
