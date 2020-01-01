Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7300HQ or Core i3 8300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i3 8300

Intel Core i5 7300HQ
Intel Core i5 7300HQ
VS
Intel Core i3 8300
Intel Core i3 8300

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 7300HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 45 vs 62 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
1955
Core i3 8300 +18%
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
5042
Core i3 8300 +24%
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ +77%
2793
Core i3 8300
1578

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7300HQ and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-7300HQ i3-8300
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

