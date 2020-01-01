Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 3 years and 3 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Core i5 10300H +36%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Core i5 10300H +76%
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Core i5 10300H +30%
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Core i5 10300H +45%
4054
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
