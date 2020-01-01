Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Core i5 1035G1 +21%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Core i5 1035G1 +57%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Core i5 1035G1 +33%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Core i5 1035G1 +29%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
