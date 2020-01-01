Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Core i5 1035G4 +19%
2325
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Core i5 1035G4 +60%
8052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Core i5 1035G4 +33%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Core i5 1035G4 +40%
3910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
