Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs i5 6600K
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 51% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 45 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Core i5 6600K +19%
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Core i5 6600K +23%
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Core i5 6600K +29%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Core i5 6600K +34%
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|250 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
