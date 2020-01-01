Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400 +8%
2084
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5484
Ryzen 3 1200 +15%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Ryzen 3 1200 +4%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +5%
3025
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-7400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6