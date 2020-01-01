Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400 +4%
2084
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5484
Ryzen 3 2200G +22%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Ryzen 3 2200G +1%
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +4%
3025
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-7400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 7400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 7400 or i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 7400 or i3 8100
- Intel Core i5 7400 or i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 7400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 3 3200G