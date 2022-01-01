Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7400 or Ryzen 5 1500X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel Core i5 7400
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Intel Core i5 7400
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1500X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1500X and 7400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
3408
Ryzen 5 1500X +38%
4696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
5535
Ryzen 5 1500X +66%
9168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
3106
Ryzen 5 1500X +25%
3867
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7400 and AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 April 11, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number i5-7400 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 7400
0.44 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 1500X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 1500X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

