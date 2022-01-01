Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1500X VS Intel Core i5 7400 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1500X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1500X and 7400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400 Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7400 and AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 3, 2017 April 11, 2017 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake Zen Model number i5-7400 - Socket LGA-1151 AM4 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 35x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 4.8 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 7400 0.44 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 1500X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 39.74 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 7400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 1500X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -