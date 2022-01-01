Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1500X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
55
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
928
Ryzen 5 1500X +2%
945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3408
Ryzen 5 1500X +38%
4696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2120
2117
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5535
Ryzen 5 1500X +66%
9168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
889
Ryzen 5 1500X +5%
936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3106
Ryzen 5 1500X +25%
3867
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 11, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-7400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1500X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
