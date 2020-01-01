Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
31
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400 +1%
2084
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5484
Ryzen 5 1600 +124%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Ryzen 5 1600 +9%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3025
Ryzen 5 1600 +71%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-7400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
