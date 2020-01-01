Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2084
Ryzen 5 2600X +14%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5484
Ryzen 5 2600X +153%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Ryzen 5 2600X +20%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3025
Ryzen 5 2600X +90%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
