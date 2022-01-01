Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
55
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 884 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
928
Ryzen 5 5600G +61%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3408
Ryzen 5 5600G +231%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2120
Ryzen 5 5600G +51%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5535
Ryzen 5 5600G +260%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
889
Ryzen 5 5600G +71%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3106
Ryzen 5 5600G +147%
7663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-7400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
