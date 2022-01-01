Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7400 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 84% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 884 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400
928
Ryzen 5 5600X +67%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
3408
Ryzen 5 5600X +250%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400
2120
Ryzen 5 5600X +60%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
5535
Ryzen 5 5600X +301%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400
889
Ryzen 5 5600X +84%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
3106
Ryzen 5 5600X +165%
8222
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Vermeer
Model number i5-7400 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 7400
0.44 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 7400?
