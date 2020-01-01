Intel Core i5 7400 vs i3 7100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
12
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2084
Core i3 7100 +10%
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +28%
5484
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Core i3 7100 +11%
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +44%
3025
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
