Intel Core i5 7400 vs i3 9100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
78
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1622
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2084
Core i3 9100 +22%
2533
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5484
Core i3 9100 +20%
6584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Core i3 9100 +24%
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3025
Core i3 9100 +9%
3310
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i3-9100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
