Intel Core i5 7400 vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2128
Core i3 9100F +20%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5523
Core i3 9100F +26%
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Core i3 9100F +26%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
Core i3 9100F +19%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
