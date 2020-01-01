Intel Core i5 7400 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 (desktop) against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2128
Core i5 1035G1 +12%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5523
Core i5 1035G1 +44%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Core i5 1035G1 +39%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
Core i5 1035G1 +19%
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
