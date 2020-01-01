Intel Core i5 7400 vs i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2084
Core i5 10400 +25%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5484
Core i5 10400 +129%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Core i5 10400 +23%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3025
Core i5 10400 +96%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 7400 vs i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 7400 vs i3 8100
- Intel Core i5 7400 vs i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 7400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 1035G1