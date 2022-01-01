Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7400 or Core i5 12400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 7400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 90% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 884 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400
928
Core i5 12400 +85%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
3408
Core i5 12400 +253%
12036
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400
2120
Core i5 12400 +69%
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
5535
Core i5 12400 +260%
19952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400
889
Core i5 12400 +90%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400
3106
Core i5 12400 +171%
8432
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7400 and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-7400 i5-12400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 7400
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7400 official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

