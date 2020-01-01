Intel Core i5 7400 vs i5 6600
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 against the 3.3 GHz i5 6600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
375
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2084
Core i5 6600 +8%
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5484
Core i5 6600 +10%
6013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Core i5 6600 +7%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3025
Core i5 6600 +7%
3236
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|182 USD
|225 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i5-6600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
