Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7400 or Core i5 7200U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7400 vs i5 7200U

Intel Core i5 7400
Intel Core i5 7400
VS
Intel Core i5 7200U
Intel Core i5 7200U

We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7200U and 7400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 15 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400 +17%
2084
Core i5 7200U
1782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +63%
5484
Core i5 7200U
3365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +73%
3025
Core i5 7200U
1746

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7400 and i5 7200U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 August 30, 2016
Launch price 182 USD 281 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-7400 i5-7200U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7400 official page Intel Core i5 7200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7200U or i5 7400?
EnglishРусский