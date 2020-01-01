Intel Core i5 7400 vs i5 7200U
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400 +17%
2084
1782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +63%
5484
3365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400 +11%
866
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +73%
3025
1746
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|182 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
