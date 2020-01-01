Intel Core i5 7400 vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7400 +7%
2084
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +9%
5484
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
866
Core i5 7300HQ +1%
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7400 +8%
3025
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7400
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
