Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +18%
2280
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
Ryzen 3 1200 +3%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +3%
922
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +12%
3207
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|202 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-7500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 7500
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 7500
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i5 7500
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 7500
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 7500
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i5 7500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 3 1200
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 3 1200
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 3 1200