Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +4%
2280
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
Ryzen 3 3200G +18%
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +2%
922
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +11%
3207
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3