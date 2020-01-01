Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +2%
2280
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
Ryzen 5 2600 +115%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3207
Ryzen 5 2600 +70%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|202 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
