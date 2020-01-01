Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2280
Ryzen 5 2600X +4%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
Ryzen 5 2600X +127%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Ryzen 5 2600X +12%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3207
Ryzen 5 2600X +79%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|202 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 7500 vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Intel Core i5 10400F