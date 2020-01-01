Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 3 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 7500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2280
Ryzen 5 4600H +9%
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
Ryzen 5 4600H +139%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Ryzen 5 4600H +16%
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3207
Ryzen 5 4600H +36%
4356
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|202 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-7500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1