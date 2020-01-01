Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7500 or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 7500
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 3 years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 7500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500
2280
Ryzen 5 4600H +9%
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500
6122
Ryzen 5 4600H +139%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500
922
Ryzen 5 4600H +16%
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500
3207
Ryzen 5 4600H +36%
4356

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7500 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 January 6, 2020
Launch price 202 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-7500 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 7500?
