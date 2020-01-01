Intel Core i5 7500 vs i3 7100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
12
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 7500 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2280
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +43%
6122
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Core i3 7100 +4%
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +52%
3207
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|202 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7500
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1