Intel Core i5 7500 vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +2%
2280
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Core i3 8100 +7%
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3207
Core i3 8100 +1%
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|202 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7500
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
