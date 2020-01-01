Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7500 or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500
2280
Core i3 9100F +10%
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500
6122
Core i3 9100F +10%
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500
922
Core i3 9100F +16%
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500
3207
Core i3 9100F +13%
3627

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 202 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-7500 i3-9100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7500 official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

