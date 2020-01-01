Intel Core i5 7500 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 (desktop) against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 7500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2280
Core i5 1035G1 +4%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
Core i5 1035G1 +29%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Core i5 1035G1 +26%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3207
Core i5 1035G1 +12%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-7500
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
