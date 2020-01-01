Intel Core i5 7500 vs i5 6400
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 2.7 GHz i5 6400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
15
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +16%
2280
1969
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +21%
6122
5063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +15%
922
801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +11%
3207
2901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|202 USD
|187 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-7500
|i5-6400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
