We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600K and 7500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
  • Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500
2280
Core i5 6600K +2%
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500
6122
Core i5 6600K +1%
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500
922
Core i5 6600K +23%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500
3207
Core i5 6600K +17%
3741

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7500 and i5 6600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 August 5, 2015
Launch price 202 USD 243 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number i5-7500 i5-6600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7500 official page Intel Core i5 6600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6600K or i5 7500?
