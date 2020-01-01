Intel Core i5 7500 vs i5 6600K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2280
Core i5 6600K +2%
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6122
Core i5 6600K +1%
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Core i5 6600K +23%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3207
Core i5 6600K +17%
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|202 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-7500
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
