Intel Core i5 7500 vs i5 7400
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 7500 against the 3 GHz i5 7400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +9%
2280
2084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +12%
6122
5484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7500 +6%
922
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7500 +6%
3207
3025
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|202 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7500
|i5-7400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
