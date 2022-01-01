Intel Core i5 7600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 7600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4624
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +4%
2470
2376
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6588
Ryzen 3 5300U +52%
10039
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +1%
1000
991
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3491
Ryzen 3 5300U +7%
3743
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i5-7600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1