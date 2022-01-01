Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7600 or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 7600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 7600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +4%
2470
Ryzen 3 5300U
2376
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600
6588
Ryzen 3 5300U +52%
10039
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600
3491
Ryzen 3 5300U +7%
3743
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7600 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Lucienne
Model number i5-7600 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 7600
0.44 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

