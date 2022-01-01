Intel Core i5 7600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U VS Intel Core i5 7600 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and 7600 Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later

Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 7600 – 25 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7600 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 3, 2017 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake Lucienne Model number i5-7600 - Socket LGA-1151 FP6 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 26x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 192 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 7600 0.44 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 7600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -