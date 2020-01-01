Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7600 or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 7600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +10%
2461
Ryzen 5 2600
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600
6468
Ryzen 5 2600 +104%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600
3392
Ryzen 5 2600 +60%
5439

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7600 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 September 11, 2018
Launch price 224 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen+
Model number i5-7600 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 7600?
