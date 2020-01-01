Intel Core i5 7600 vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
12
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 7600 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +11%
2461
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +58%
6468
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +6%
981
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +61%
3392
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|224 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-7600
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
