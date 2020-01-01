Intel Core i5 7600 vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 7600 – 62 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +7%
2461
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +3%
6468
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +40%
981
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +115%
3392
1578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|224 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7600
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
