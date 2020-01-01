Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7600 or Core i5 6600: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 against the 3.3 GHz i5 6600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +10%
2461
Core i5 6600
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +8%
6468
Core i5 6600
6013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +5%
3392
Core i5 6600
3236

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7600 and i5 6600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 September 1, 2015
Launch price 224 USD 225 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number i5-7600 i5-6600
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 1.75 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7600 official page Intel Core i5 6600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

