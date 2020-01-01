Intel Core i5 7600 vs i5 6600
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7600 against the 3.3 GHz i5 6600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
375
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +10%
2461
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +8%
6468
6013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7600 +6%
981
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7600 +5%
3392
3236
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|224 USD
|225 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-7600
|i5-6600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 7600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 7600 vs Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i5 7600 vs Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 7600 vs Intel Core i5 9600
- Intel Core i5 6600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 6600 vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 6600 vs Intel Core i5 7500
- Intel Core i5 6600 vs Intel Core i5 8500
- Intel Core i5 6600 vs Intel Pentium G4560