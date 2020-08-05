Intel Core i5 7600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1568
Ryzen 5 3600 +124%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2534
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6735
Ryzen 5 3600 +164%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1247
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4171
Ryzen 5 3600 +76%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|243 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-7600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
10 (100%)
Total votes: 10
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 7600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 7600K
- Intel Core i7 6700K or i5 7600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K or i5 7600K
- Intel Core i3 9100F or i5 7600K
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 5 3600