Intel Core i5 7600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 7600K with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 3 years and 7 months later
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Ryzen 5 3600XT +17%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1568
Ryzen 5 3600XT +154%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2534
Ryzen 5 3600XT +10%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6735
Ryzen 5 3600XT +180%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1247
Ryzen 5 3600XT +4%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4171
Ryzen 5 3600XT +71%
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|243 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-7600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
